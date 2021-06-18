‘Steps under way to clear paddy procurement dues of ₹1,619 crore’

State releases ₹500 crore as immediate aid; Centre to disburse ₹1,200 crore on June 21

The State government has so far paid ₹1,637 crore to the farmers towards procurement of paddy, according to Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Sasidhar said that the government would still have to clear ₹1,619 crore dues to the farmers whose paddy had been procured more than 21 days ago.

The amount would be credited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers under the pre-audit system, he said, and added that the payment would be made as soon as the Central government releases the funds.

“The Centre has to release ₹3,299 crore towards paddy procurement. It has informed that it will release ₹1,200 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year on June 21,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had released ₹500 crore to make the payments immediately so as not to make the farmers wait till the Centre released the amount, Mr. Sasidhar said, and added that ₹300 crore of it had been paid so far.

“Steps are being taken to pay ₹200 crore per day from Saturday to clear the remaining arrears,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the government had procured 73,000 tonnes of paddy worth ₹6,331 crore during rabi last. This year, the target is to procure 45,000 tonnes worth ₹8,000 crore.