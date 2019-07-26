Stay away from ragging, students told

The police have urged the students of junior and degree colleges to stay away from ragging and concentrate on studies.

Circle inspector (Satyavedu) B.V. Srinivasulu, at an ‘Awareness meet on ragging’ at the Government Degree College at Satyavedu, said ragging would start like fun, but would have adverse consequences on the career of students. It was a crime punishable with imprisonment, and the students indulging in it would be ruining their future, he said.

Students could use the anti-ragging suggestions and complaint boxes at educational institutions to bring the menace to the notice of the police for necessary action, Mr. Srinivasulu added.

Sub-inspector Nagarjuna Reddy said surveillance was being increased on eve-teasing at vulnerable places in Satyavedu town, and strict action would be initiated against those troubling girl students.

College vice-principal Rajendrudu, teaching and non-teaching staff took part in the event.