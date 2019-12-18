State writer bags NationalSahitya Akademi Award

Anantapur-based writer Bandi Narayana Swamy has been named as the winner of national Sahitya Akademi Award - 2019 (Telugu) for his novel Saptabhoomi.

The Sixty-seven-year-old writer has to his credit four novels and a compilation of short stories. Mr. Narayana Swamy had published this novel in 2017 and received the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Award for it. His novel Mee Rajyam Meeru Elandi in 2005 had received the NTR Award. His other novels are Gaddalathandai, and Rendu Kalala Desham.

The compilation of 35 short stories was published by title Veeragallu. Mr. Narayana Swamy, even while working in schools, used to write and actively participate in literary activities in the Rayalaseema region. His wife Param Jyothi, daughter Arunachala Sourie and son Hrudaya Vihari (a broadcast journalist), expressed happiness at the announcement of the award, and said it was communicated by the Akademi through telephone.

The award will be presented in New Delhi on February 25 during the Festival of Letters to be organised by the Sahitya Akademi. A cash prize of ₹1 lakh and an engraved copper plaque would be presented as part of the recognition.