State will add 10,000 MW solar power capacity: Balineni

The government will tap solar power in a big way to make the State power surplus, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said on Sunday.

He said the YSR Congress Party government had prepared an action plan to generate 10,000 MW of power from the renewable source of energy. This includes an installed solar power capacity of 2,000 MW in Prakasam district.

“The State government has chalked out a plan to attract ₹36,000 crore investments in the sector,” he said.

He was speaking after performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for an underground power cable system worth ₹56 crore. He was joined by his cabinet colleagues Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and A.Suresh.

He accused the previous TDP government of mismanaging the power sector and saddling the power utilities with a debt of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 crore. He, however, ruled out any power tariff hike, saying, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular not to put financial burden on the common people.” The problem would be overcome by several cost-cutting measures including reducing power generation cost, he said.

He ensured that the underground power cable system, meant to reduce mishaps caused by hanging high-tension wires, is completed within four months.