State urged to intervene in border dispute with Odisha

Girijana Sangham alleges occupation of lands by people of neighbouring State

The people of neighbouring Odisha have occupied lands and forests in Similiguda, Sirosguda, Bodlamamidi, Nittamamidi, Dekkaparu, Kollaput, Baliaguda and Bitraganda villages on the Andhra side of the border, Girijana Sangam, Andhra Border Land Protection Committee, has alleged .

The Girijana Sangham leaders and Kollaput Panchayat committee leaders staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding justice to the tribal people living on the Andhra side of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) in the district.

“Kollaput panchayat is in Dumbriguda mandal in Paderu Agency. The lands, which are in a scheduled area, are being occupied by the people and Government of Odisha. During the past two months, the people of Odisha are occupying the lands and axing coffee plantations apart from attacking people of Andhra,” alleged the leaders.

The sangam demanded immediate intervention of the Government of AP, demarcation of the boundary and initiating measures to protect tribal people on the AP side of the border. The forests and lands occupied by Odisha should be taken back and pattas issued to Andhra tribals. They also demanded action against those who had cut down the coffee plantations and immediate settlement of issue by the State and Central governments.

Girijan Sangam State leader K. Surendra, State Committee members T. Suryanarayana and P. Satyanarayana and Kollaput committee leaders G. Simhachalam, G. Govardhan, G. Ramu, S. Sanjeeva Rao and G. Narsing were among those who participated in the protest.