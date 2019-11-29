State to have skill varsity and multi-skill development centres soon

The State will soon have a Skill University besides a multi-skill development centres in every constituency in the State to train and make the youth industry-ready, said Chairman of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the corporation office in Tadepalli, Mr. Reddy said in line with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan to equip the youth in the State with the required skills to make them industry-ready, an action plan had been drawn for the proposed project.

Informing that the AP Corporation was presented with a gold medal at a recent Skill India Summit and Awards function held in Delhi for being in the forefront in imparting hands-on training to students in various skills, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Mr. Reddy said a series of training programmes were in progress.

Pointing to the fact that the Chief Minister had announced 75% quota for local youth in the jobs in the State, he said the corporation had been imparting training to students, from school-level besides identifying certain areas which had vast potential in the job market. The MoU signed with the UK National Health Systems where there was a high demand for trained nurses.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training, Anantha Ramu, said education being a priority area for the government, no stone was being left unturned to groom students into rounded personalities.

Managing Director and CEO of the Corporation Arja Srikanth said based on a survey, seven industrial zones had been identified to create jobs in addition to provide training to the youth. He said the corporation had held a series of meetings with all the stakeholders. He said Employability Skill Centres (ESCs) had been set up in all 525 degree colleges in the State where courses like Python and Amazon Web Services were operational.

Special recruitment drives

A total of 665 students trained by the APSSDC were absorbed by the software giant Infosys in Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts last week. He said the company was willing to organise special recruitment drives in Guntur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts also.

The Corporation’s Executive Directors V. Hanuma Nayak, B. Nageswara Rao and Ravi Gujjula, Chief General Manager (Technical) B. Sathya Prabha, CGM (Corporate Connect) G.V. Pavan Kumar and others were present.