State takes the lead in setting up Agricultural Council

It will help streamline agriculture education, research and development: Minister

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the A.P. State Agricultural Council Bill, 2020.

With this, Andhra Pradesh will be the first State in the country to establish such a body.

Explaining the features of the Bill, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said the Agricultural Council would be an autonomous body. It would function on the lines of the medical, dental and nursing councils.

All the activities pertaining to agriculture graduates, entrepreneurs, extension, research, development and marketing would come under one roof through it, he said.

The Minister said that the Agricultural Council was a long-pending demand. The Central government too wanted to set up a national council. But it was not possible unless at least five States established State-level councils, he said. “Andhra Pradesh is taking the lead now,” he added.

‘Norms being prepared’

“The guidelines and modalities of the proposed council are being prepared. Agriculture graduates can register themselves with the council. An identity number will be given to them. They can do private practice as well. Malpractices, unlawful and unethical practices will not be tolerated. The registration of those violating the norms will be cancelled, and they will be debarred from doing practice,” the Minister said.

Mr. Kannababu said that there were many private agricultural colleges in the State without any recognition.

“Many colleges do not have 10 acres land despite collecting hefty donations,” he said.

When the government planned to recruit village assistants, many graduates who had passed out from these unrecognised colleges wanted to take up the job, the Minister said.

“The colleges, universities, and research stations will be brought under the ambit of the council to streamline agriculture education, research and development,” he said.