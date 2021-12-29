State reports two more COVID deaths

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 141 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative infection tally and toll increased to 20,76,687 and 14,492 respectively. One death each was reported in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.

The number of active cases came down to 1,073 as 165 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,61,122 and 99.25% respectively, while the death rate remains at 0.70%.

The test positivity rate of the 30,752 samples tested in the past day was 0.46% and that of the 3.123 crore samples tested was 6.65%.

West Godavari reported 27 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (26), Guntur (24), Krishna (16), Srikakulam (13), Anantapur (10), Nellore (7), Visakhapatnam (7), East Godavari (5), Kadapa (3), Kurnool (1), Prakasam (1) and Vizianagaram (1).