State reports second-lowest single-day tally

Only three districts report new deaths; recovery rate increases to 97.86%

The State reported 625 new COVID infections and five deaths in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning. It was the second-lowest single-day tally in the past five months.

The tally increased to 8,67,063 and the toll reached 6,981. Meanwhile, 1,186 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate increased to 97.86% and the death rate remains at 0.81% with a total of 8,48,511 recoveries so far. At present there are 11,571 active cases in the State.

The number of samples tested inched close to one crore as it reached 99.62%. Only 49,348 samples were tested for COVID in the past day and their positivity rate was 1.27%. The overall positivity rate was 8.70%.

Only three districts reported new deaths in the past day. Krishna and West Godavari reported two deaths each while Visakhapatnam reported one death. The remaining 10 districts saw no deaths in the past day.

Also, Krishna district has once again topped the single-day tally with 103 new cases. It was the only district with more than 100 new cases and for the first time in months, 12 districts reported new cases in two digits.

The district-wise new infections are as follows: West Godavari (93), Visakhapatnam (88), Guntur (68), Chittoor (61), East Godavari (54), Vizianagaram (29), Prakasam (27), Nellore (24), Kurnool (22), Anantapur (21), Kadapa (19) and Srikakulam (16).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,206), West Godavari (92,261), Chittoor (83,579), Guntur (72,746), Anantapur (66,654), Prakasam (61,427), Nellore (61,366), Kurnool (60,208), Visakhapatnam (58,116), Kadapa (54,278), Srikakulam (45,436), Krishna (45,257) and Vizianagaram (40,634).