State reports close to 13,000 fresh cases again

Six deaths reported in 24 hours, 29 in the past week

The State reported 12,926 COVID infections and six deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The daily death toll is on the rise in the State of late. In the past week, a total of 29 deaths were reported. The cumulative toll reached 14,538 and the tally increased to 21,66,194.

The recovery rate came down to 95.95% with 20,78,513 recoveries including 3,913 recoveries in the past day.

Test positivity rising

The test positivity rate of the 43,763 samples tested in the past day was 29.54%.

The daily test positivity rate was above 20% for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of active cases increased to 73,143 from around 10,000 cases in the past 11 days.

During the same period, about 15,000 patients recovered.

Visakhapatnam reported three deaths in the past day while Nellore reported two and East Godavari reported one.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,959 fresh cases. It was followed by Chittoor (1,566), Anantapur (1,379), Guntur (1,212), Prakasam (1,001), Kurnool (969), Nellore (875), Srikakulam (868), East Godavari (756), Kadapa (734), West Godavari (691), Vizianagaram (562) and Krishna (354).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,00,743), Chittoor (2,64,951), Guntur (1,86,996), West Godavari (1,82,748), Visakhapatnam (1,75,333), Anantapur (1,65,123), Nellore (1,53,298), Prakasam (1,43,648), Srikakulam (1,29,063), Kurnool (1,28,967), Krishna (1,24,480), Kadapa (1,20,207) and Vizianagaram (87,742).