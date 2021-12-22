State reports another COVID death, 95 new infections

Lone fatality reported from Krishna district

The State reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 95 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,481 and 20,75,974 respectively. The lone death was reported from Krishna district.

Recoveries increased to 20,60,061 with 179 recoveries in the past day and the recovery rate remains at 99.23%. The number of active cases fell to 1,432.

Kurnool has only five active cases while Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Kadapa together have less than a hundred active cases.

Meanwhile, Chittoor and Guntur alone reported 41 of the 95 infections reported in the past day in the State, while Vizianagaram and Kurnool reported no infection. Chittoor reported 26 while Guntur reported 15 cases.

They were followed by West Godavari (9), Kadapa (9), Krishna (8), Nellore (8), Srikakulam (6), East Godavari (5), Visakhapatnam (5), Prakasam (2) and Anantapur (2).

The daily test positivity rate of the 27,233 samples tested in the past day was 0.35%.

The daily test positivity rate was less than 0.5% continuously during the past week. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.103 crore samples tested so far was 6.69%.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,021), Chittoor (2,48,568), West Godavari (1,79,954), Guntur (1,79,201), Visakhapatnam (1,58,769), Anantapur (1,58,199), Nellore (1,47,038), Prakasam (1,38,787), Kurnool (1,24,214), Srikakulam (1,23,654), Krishna (1,20,611), Kadapa (1,15,953) and Vizianagaram (83,110).