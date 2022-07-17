Andhra Pradesh reports 536 COVID-19 infections in a day
It is highest single-day tally since February
The State reported 536 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. It was the highest single-day tally since February.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the tally of active cases increased to 2,482.
The cumulative tally increased to 23,26,580 while the total recoveries stand at 23,09,365, including the 295 recoveries in the past day. No deaths were reported in the past day and the toll remains at 14,733.
