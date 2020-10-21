State reports 3,503 new cases and 28 deaths

Three districts clock fewer than 100 infections

The State reported 3,503 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the infection tally to 7,89,553 and the toll to 6,481.

As many as 5,144 patients recovered during the period, leaving the active cases at 33,396. While the number of recoveries increased to 7,49,676, the recovery rate too went up to 94.95%.

In the last one day, 69,095 samples were tested, and the daily positivity rate was put at 5.07. The overall positivity rate from the 71,96,628 tests conducted so far had, for the first time, come down to 10.97%.

For the first time in several months, three districts reported fewer than 100 new infections, and one of them reported less than 50 cases.

Highest single-day tally

While West Godavari reported the highest single-day tally, four districts reported the highest number of deaths in the last one day.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (524 & 2), Chittoor (459 & 4), East Godavari (457 & 2), Krishna (398 & 4), Guntur (387 & 3), Prakasam (308 & 4), Visakhapatnam (240 & 1), Kadapa (190 & 4), Nellore (182 & 1), Anantapur (123 & 2), Srikakulam (94 & 1), Vizianagaram (93) and Kurnool (48).

Meanwhile, West Godavari’s tally crossed the 80,000-mark.

The overall district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,11,017), West Godavari (80,102), Chittoor (74,494), Guntur (63,068), Anantapur (62,810), Kurnool (58,896), Nellore (58,426), Prakasam (57,198), Visakhapatnam (54,166), Kadapa (50,208), Srikakulam (42,843), Vizianagaram (38,317) and Krishna (35,113).