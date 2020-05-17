State registers one more death, 25 new cases

The State has reported one more COVID-19 death and only 25 new cases during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily tally in the past one month that witnessed 1,846 cases. Until now, the lowest daily tally in the past one month was 31 reported on April 18.

According to the bulletin by the Health Department, the tally has risen to 2,380, including 150 migrant ones, while the toll reached 50.

With 103 fresh recoveries, active cases came down to 874, while a total of 1,456 patients recovered. The recovery rate is 61% and the mortality rate is 2.1%. Among the migrant cases, 23 patients recovered in Anantapur.

The new cases were detected in Srikakulam (7), Chittoor (4), Guntur (4), Kurnool (3), Prakasam (3), Visakhapatnam (3) and Nellore (1). All the new cases in Prakasam and one case each in Chittoor and Kurnool are linked to the Koyambedu market.

The new death was reported in Krishna district, which has so far registered a toll of 15, the second-highest in the State after Kurnool, which saw 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, the consistent recoveries continue to bring down the number of active patients by the day. Even Kurnool, with the highest number of cases, has a recovery rate of 66%.

Positive trend

In the past 24 hours, 9,880 tests were conducted, and so far a total of 2.38 lakh samples had been tested in the State. The overall positivity rate is 0.99%.

The district-wise tally is as follows: Kurnool (611), Guntur (417), Krishna (367), Chittoor (177), Nellore (150), Anantapur (122), Kadapa (102), Visakhapatnam (75), West Godavari (70), Prakasam (66), East Godavari (52), Srikakulam (14), Vizianagaram (7) and migrant cases (150).