State obliged to show evidence of corruption in Polavaram: Kanna

BJP leaders led by their State president Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the Polavaram project site on Friday.

Addressing the media later in Kakinada, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that they would discuss the project issue with Union Minister for Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 13.

The TDP government had used the project to promote itself and never made a serious effort to complete it, he alleged.

The YSRCP government, on the other hand, went for reverse tenders for the project on the pretext that there was large-scale corruption in its execution, he said.

Dig at YSRCP

It would have been appropriate had the YSRCP government produced some evidence to prove its charges, the BJP leader said.

Referring to the alleged corruption in the PPAs entered into by the TDP government, he said the YSRCP government was using it as an alibi to change policies in any which way it wanted. “If there is corruption, the government is obliged to share it with the Centre,” he said.