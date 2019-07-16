State-level committee to tackle rising man-animal conflict

With increasing incidences of man-animal conflicts being reported in Andhra Pradesh, the Forest Department has constituted a State-level committee headed by Chief Wildlife Warden to tackle the issue.

The Committee on man-animal conflict will comprise representatives of various organisations working in the area of wildlife conservation and protection like World Wildlife Fund for Nature, Visakha Society for Protection and Care of Animals, etc.

AOB: A conflict zone

The department is seized of the fact that two female elephant herds and six male elephants are moving around the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area. Two elderly women were killed this June when they came in the way of the jumbos looking for food.

The series of man-animal conflicts taking place since 2014 has prompted the Forest Department to set up a committee. Since 2014, there were 18 incidences in which people were killed in man-animal conflicts, while 44 persons were injured. The Forest Department pays an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to those who are killed. The total number of man-animal conflict incidences has risen to 6,366 and the department has paid a total compensation of ₹5.87 crore till now.

“The Forest Department is coming out with a comprehensive action plan involving various groups, including wildlife conservationists, local groups and government departments. It has proposed to set up a Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for Elephants in Vizianagaram-Srikakulum district in which we are planning to rehabilitate elephants. It will be like an elephant sanctuary under Central Zoo Authority,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, AP Forest Department D. Nalini Mohan told The Hindu on Monday.

Looking for land

The Department is identifying land in the reserved forest area and will set up trenches around the sanctuary. A single stretch of forest land is being identified for the purpose.