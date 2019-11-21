State has big plans to promote mariculture

The State government will develop three fishing harbours and provide more facilities at four fish landing centres (FLCs) soon, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao has said.

“The government is taking steps to promote mariculture, which will help boost economy and provide employment to lakhs of people in the sector,” Mr. Venkataramana Rao said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

The government would announce its plans to develop the fisheries sector in a big way on the World Fisheries Day on November 21, he added.

Funds allocation

The government had allocated ₹100 crore during 2019-20 to develop the fishing harbours at Vodarevu (Prakasam), Uppada (East Godavari) and Juvvaladinne (Nellore) and strengthen the existing harbours at Nizampatnam (Guntur) and Machilipatnam (Krishna).

FLCs located at Manchinillapeta and Rallapeta (Srikakulum) and Biyyaputippa (West Godavari), and a mini jetty at Chintapalli (Vizianagaram) would be improved, the Minister said.

“Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of seafood in India, and contributes about 40% of total marine exports in the country. Aquaculture contributes over 7.4% of the GSDP and is providing employment to nearly 14.5 lakh people,” the Minister said.

Mr. Venkataramana Rao, however, said marine and inland fisheries suffered a setback due to poor allocations and infrastructure, and farmers suffered huge losses due to fall in prices in the international market.

Hatchery zones

“The TDP government had given permission to set up pharma companies in the hatchery zones in East Godavari district, which are polluting the sea in the locality. In our action plan, once an area is declared as a hatchery zone, no other industry will be given permission in that area,” he said.

“The government is planning to develop jetties, tap deep-sea fishery resources, dredge river mouths for easy passage of vessels and promote marine cage culture in a big way. Besides, implementation of fishermen welfare schemes will be taken up,” he said.

The government had increased the budgetary support to the Fisheries Department from ₹386 crore during 2018-19 to ₹551 crore during 2019-20. It also proposes to spend ₹56.53 crore to set up 46 integrated aqua labs for use of tested and quality inputs for aquaculture.

Welfare measures

Explaining the benefits extended to the fishermen, he said ₹78.24 crore compensation had been released to 16,559 fishermen who were affected by the dispute with the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), doubled the ex gratia to the kin of deceased fishermen from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, reduced power tariff, and increased diesel subsidy to ₹ 9 per litre from ₹6.03 per litre, the Minister said.