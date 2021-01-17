State govt. lauded for welfare schemes

Parliamentary Standing Committee chairperson Prasad Rao Jadhav on Saturday said that women were now at the forefront in availing the benefits of government welfare schemes, thus putting the country on the path of women empowerment.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee team, led by Mr. Jadhav, made a one-day visit to Pulicharla mandal, 45 km from here, and inspected the implementation of various government programmes, including the gram secretariat and volunteer systems and interacted with the women self-help groups and beneficiaries of the welfare schemes.
“It is a welcome sign that the women beneficiaries of the government schemes are doing well in several fronts of empowerment,” Mr. Jadhav said.
Committee member and Jammu and Kashmir MP Nazir Ahmed Laway said that the newly-introduced systems such as village secretariats and their allied services had become exemplary towards women empowerment. “These systems are found to be benefiting the women from the minorities groups in a big way,” he said.
Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy, who guided the team, said that the YSRCP government took the lead in providing most of the schemes to women, such as Amma Vodi and house sites distribution.
Earlier, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy welcomed the committee members. After a whirlwind visit of Pulicharla mandal, the panel members had a meeting with bankers in Tirupati.
