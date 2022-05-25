Andhra Pradesh: State govt. fomenting unrest in Amalapuram, alleges BSP

‘Bringing new notification root cause of conflict’

The State government should be held responsible for the violence that broke out in Amalapuram, Bahujan Samaj Party State executive committee member Somu Rambabu said on Wednesday.

“The government should have named the new district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district at the time of carving out of new districts. Proposing to rename the new district with a fresh notification is the root cause of the conflict between various communities,” Mr. Rambabu said at a press conference here.

The BSP leader alleged that the YSRCP government ‘deliberately created a controversy for its own political mileage’.

“Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati named districts after great Dalit leaders by taking all sections of society on board. She surprised everyone with her social engineering techniques by coordinating effectively with upper castes and Dalits. But in Andhra Pradesh, the government itself is creating problems and unrest in society,” Mr. Rambabu alleged.

BSP Vizianagaram district president Kommu Somulu and vice president K. Gowri urged people to refrain from violence.