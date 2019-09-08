State gears up to celebrate Dasara at Durga temple in a grand manner

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that the government has geared up to celebrate Dasara at Sri Durga Malleswara Swami Varla Devasthanam from September 29 to October 8 in a grand manner. He said that the festivity, first one in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, will be organised on the lines of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

A review meeting was conducted on the arrangements being made for the festival at the Collector’s camp office in the city on Saturday. The festival’s poster was released on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that top priority will be given to the devotees and all arrangements will be made to ensure hassle-free darshan to people.

He said that the festivity will begin at 9 a.m. on September 29 after the Swapnabhishekam and later on the temple will be open from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On the day of Moolanakshatram, the temple will be opened at 2 a.m. and on the last day ‘purnahuthi’ will be performed from noon followed by celestial Teppotsavam in the evening in the Krishna, he said.

Mr. Rao said over 1,000 police personnel will be engaged to oversee safety, the security of the devotees and traffic during the festivity.

Vijayawada (Central) MLA M. Vishnu asked officials to ensure that all the departments concerned work in tandem to organise the festival in a smooth affair.

District Collector A. Md. Imitaz said that in addition to policemen over 2,000 NCC cadets will be engaged to help the organisers.

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Temple EO M.V. Suresh and others were present.