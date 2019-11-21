State firm on ending cybercrime against women, says Sucharita

“Should we be proud of technological advancement or lament the same in the light of the rising cybercrime and violence against women is the question we must all ask,” said Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday.

At a State-level seminar on ‘gender-based violence against girls and women -- cybercrime and violence,’ organised by the AP State Women’s Commission, the Home Minister said that while internet activity empowered many, it also becomes a cause for harassment of women and children in the State.

“Many people, using technology, monitors the activities of women and threaten them using their images or videos. At the same time, physical and sexual abuse against women and girl child are also on the rise. The government is committed to combating the menace,” said Ms. Sucharita, adding that the Cyber Mitra, the initiative taken up by the State Police was successful in identifying and apprehending culprits of crime against women.

AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who presided, said the State government was taking cybercrime against women very seriously.

‘A new challenge’

State Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said that the technology was emerging as a new challenge in crimes and that the State was according priority to check the cybercrime.

“Additionally, the launch of Cyber Mitra has now empowered women to file cases against cybercrimes without having to come to the police station,” the DGP said.

DGP Sawang also said that the weekly public grievances programme, Spandana, empowered the women to come forward and report cases at the police station as well. He said that 16% to 18% of the cases registered in the police stations were related to sexual harassment.

Booklet released

Later, the dignitaries launched a booklet on ‘Cybercrime Against Women – Actions to be taken’ and highlighted that women can register a complain against any cybercrime or violence on the WhatsApp No. 9121211100.

The seminar was attended by advocates, academicians, SHE teams, women constables and Child Helpline organisations.