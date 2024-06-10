State boy bags All India Rank eight in JEE Advanced

A Vijayawada student, Koduru Tejeswar, has secured the All India Rank eight (Common Rank List eight) in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024, the results of which were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) on June 9.

Tejaswar, from the IIT-Madras zone, features in the top-10 rankers in the country, with 331 out of 360 marks. Ved Lahoti of the IIT-Delhi zone secured the top position by getting 355 out of 360 marks. As many as 1,80,200 candidates wrote the exam held on May 26, out of which 48,248 qualified.

Tejaswar, hailing from Kurnool and a student of FIITJEE Vijayawada, secured All India Rank 83 in the JEE Mains 2024. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling began on June 10. For more information check the website jeeadv.ac.in.