October 11, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - NAGAYALANKA

A taxi driver, Hemanth, who was allegedly stalking a woman, stabbed her to death in a hotel in Nagayalanka village in Krishna district.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim on October 8. Following a complaint lodged by her family members, the Nagayalanka police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

He was produced in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody, the Nagayalanka police said.