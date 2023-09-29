HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stage set for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from October 1

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will kick-start the fourth leg of his five-day campaign with a public meeting at Avanigadda; he will be touring Kaikalur, Machilipatnam and Pedana constituencies during the yatra

September 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
This is the first time that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will be reaching out to the people after announcing his decision to forge an alliance with the TDP.

This is the first time that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will be reaching out to the people after announcing his decision to forge an alliance with the TDP. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is all set to begin the fourth leg of his Varahi Yatra with a public meeting at Avanigadda on October 1.

It is going to be a five-day campaign during which Mr. Kalyan will also be touring Kaikalur, Machilipatnam and Pedana constituencies in the undivided Krishna district.

Joint strategy with TDP

This is the first time that the JSP chief is reaching out to the public after he announced the forging of his party’s alliance with the TDP. Both the parties are in the process of finalising a strategy required to confront the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kalyan and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh have not met even once after the former expressed his resolve to join hands with the TDP, mainly because of Mr. Lokesh’s preoccupation with the slew of corruption cases in which he and his father N. Chandrababu Naidu are entangled.

The JSP and TDP are facing a situation where they have to intensify their campaign against the YSRCP by duly factoring in the prospect of Mr. Lokesh’s arrest in one case or the other. Accordingly, they are expected to firm up their plans sooner than later by initially setting up a coordination committee.

As far as the JSP is concerned, Mr. Kalyan has reportedly indicated how his party should go about supporting the TDP in its programmes.

Whether his latest yatra will be a smooth affair remains to be seen against the backdrop of the restrictions imposed by the police on all the previous occasions, especially the crackdown on him and his party cadres in Visakhapatnam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.