Jana Sena’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ in Rayalaseema soon

JSP General Secretary K. Nagababu said that the issue of identifying candidates for offering MLA tickets would also be considered during this campaign

September 25, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party General Secretary K. Naga Babu addresses the concluding session of the two-day conclave of party leaders in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan’s campaign ‘Varahi Yatra’ will hit the roads of Rayalaseema as the ‘Power Star’ is scheduled to take up a sustained and prolonged camp in the southern Andhra Pradesh districts soon.

JSP General Secretary K. Nagababu said that the issue of identifying candidates for offering MLA tickets would also be considered during this campaign, in accordance with the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He said the party condemns TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and will stand by its ally.

At the concluding session of the two-day conclave for the leaders of Chittoor district unit in Tirupati on Sunday, he called upon the party cadre to respect the coalition with TDP. “Jana Sena is going to give a tough fight in the ensuing general elections. The ruling party may resort to foisting fake cases on party workers and even frame them. Let us face them with courage and confidence,” he advised.

Mr. Nagababu also appealed to the party activists to motivate, influence and convince ten neutral voters each towards the party and educate them on the wrongdoings of the ruling party.

