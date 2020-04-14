SSC exams will have to wait, says Minister

The government is not in a position to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) ) Board exams due to the extension of the lockdown till May 3, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh said until the climate was conducive for conduct of the exams, the students should not waste their valuable time and instead utilise the classroom lessons being telecast by the Saptagiri channel of Doordarshan in two slots — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — every day.

The Minister said to guide the students on how to prepare for the examinations, an exclusive programme “Vidyamrutham” was designed and teachers from the Departments of Education, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC and Minority Welfare schools were engaged to conduct these classes. A trial run had already been conducted, he added.

‘Suggestions welcome’

Mr. Suresh said nearly 5 lakh students were watching the programme. A steering committee represented by senior officials of the Education Department had been constituted to design the curriculum for online classes for students, he said, asking teachers who were interested in contributing to send their one-two minute videos on classroom lessons that could be telecast.

Mr. Suresh said Vice-Chancellors of all universities had been told to conduct online classes for students in the higher education sector during the lockdown period.