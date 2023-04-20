SSBN College student bags prestigious science fellowship

April 20, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - ANANTAPUR

A second-year graduate student Chittivoly Anudeepa of Sri Sai Baba National Degree College, Anantapur, has been selected for the prestigious Summer Research Fellowship jointly offered by the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, and National Academy of Sciences of India, Prayagraj, said College Principal C. Prabhakara Raju, on Wednesday.

As part of the fellowship, Ms. Anudeepa will receive ₹12,500 per month along with the to and fro travel expenses. She will work on a project with her guide Ramachandran Ravishankar, a professor at Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow. She has chosen to do a project on human genetics in Molecular Biology. While the specific topic or project has not been defined, she will have to figure it out with the help of the guide, the student told The Hindu.

College President P.V. Ramana Reddy, Secretary K. Nirmalamma, Correspondent PLN Reddy and members of the governing body expressed joy at the achievement and congratulated the student.