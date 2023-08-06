SRM University AP hosts diplomatic exchange

August 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SRM University AP on Saturday organised a conference of diplomats, academicians and policy leaders from across the world.

Titled ‘Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders’, the programme was inaugurated jointly by the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia Mustapha Jawara; chairman of the Confederation of Education Excellence Anil Trigunayat; and public relations assistant director of the Ministry of Culture Harsha Bhargavi Pandiri. Delegates and diplomats from 13 countries gathered at the conference.

Mr. Mustapha Jawara and SRM University-AP exchanged an MoU at the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, A.P. State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said, “As per ancient Indian philosophy, a student in pursuit of knowledge will acquire it through four stages - 25% from teachers, 25% through curiosity, 25% from peers and 25% with time and experience. This can be implemented in global education, wherein a diversified academic pool will enhance the strength of our national education and youth.”

A.P. State Information Commissioner P. Samuel Jonathan said the exchange programme emphasised the relevance of digital diplomacy in the postmodern political milieu. “With the strategic shift in the global world, India plays a pivotal role in leading the G20 summit. We as a nation recognise the power of digital diplomacy in crisis management and conflict resolutions on issues of national and international significance,” he said.

“We are at an interesting phase in the global domain, where India is emerging as an economic power and central contributor to the world. We are actively promoting the G20 initiative to achieve ‘One World, One Family’,” said SRM University AP vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora.