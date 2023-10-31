SRM University-Andhra Pradesh inks pact with University of South Florida to promote research and cultural engagement

October 31, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The SRM University-Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of South Florida (USF) to promote collaborative research, student exchange programme, faculty interactions and cultural engagements between the two institutions.

The partnership document was jointly signed by the Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-Andhra Pradesh Manoj K. Arora and Provost and Executive Vice-President of USF Prashant Mohapatra, along with USF Vice-President Kiki Caruson.

The partnership will allow the local students to gain a broader understanding of global perspectives and foster an atmosphere of inclusivity and diversity. Students will experience a truly global education system by participating in programmes and activities hosted by the University of South Florida, while joint research projects will allow both the institutions to solve complex global challenges and significantly contribute to their respective academic fields.

Emphasising the importance of international collaborations in higher education, Dr. Mohapatra said “the partnership will allow us to combine our strengths and resources for the benefit of our students and faculty.”

Prof. Arora said “the MoU signifies the beginning of a new era in our journey towards global academic excellence.”