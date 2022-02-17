SRM student bags ‘Super Randonneur’ title

Koneru Saiprasad completed four long-distance cycling circuits

A computer science engineering student from SRM University, Koneru Saiprasad, has won the ‘Super Randonneur’ title for his talent in cycling.

Saiprasad recently set a new record for the longest distance cycling organised by Adaxi Club India with its headquarters in Guntur.

“On November 6, we cycled from Vijayawada to Nallajerla and back for 13 hours (200 km). Similarly, on November 27, we pedalled from Vijayawada to Suryapeta and back for 20 hours (300 km),’’ said Mr. Sai Prasad.

He pedalled from Vijayawada to Nakrekal and back for 27 hours on December 18 (400 km). A week ago, he cycled from Guntur to Ramoji Film City and back (600 km) in 40 hours, setting a record.

Saiprasad won the ‘Super Randonneur’ title reserved for those who complete these four events. He said he loved cycling since he was a child and focused on long-distance cycling during lockdowns. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and university professors for their support and encouragement.