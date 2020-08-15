Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam water level reaches 869 feet

With unabated rain in the district and the adjoining areas of Karnataka, there has been a good inflow into the Srisailam dam at 1.47 lakh cusecs at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The water storage level reached 869.16 feet and the total quantum was 138.6 tmcft against the capacity of 250 tmcft. The Telangana government has been producing power on its side and the total outflow from the dam was 54,747 cusecs.

With a forecast of five more days of rain in the region, the inflows are likely to continue at this level.

