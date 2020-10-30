Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam gets donations of ₹1.41 crore in 23 days

Employees of all wings of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam counted the ‘Hundi’ earnings of the past 23 days on the Srisailam temple premises, and the total amount donated by the devotees stood at ₹1,41,20,481 (₹1.41 crore).

According to Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao, all security measures were taken for counting and the process was done under CCTV surveillance on Thursday morning.

