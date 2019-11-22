Srisailam gears up to meet Karthikam final week rush

Expecting a heavy rush of devotees at the Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Sunday and Monday, the temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao discussed preparations with the temple staff here on Friday.

As it’s the final week of Karthika Masam, the authorities decided that on Sunday and Monday the temple gates would be opened at 3 a.m. After morning prayers, the devotees would be let into the temple from 4 a.m.

On Sunday, ‘darshan’ would be held in five phases and on Monday only ‘Alankaara Darshan’ would be allowed.

The number of queue complexes has also been increased. The free complexes have been upped from six to nine and the ₹150 complexes have been increased from five to eight. Seating arrangements have been made at these complexes besides supply of food and water.

Lighting of lamps

In order to facilitate devotees light ‘Karthika Deepams’ the authorities have also made special arrangements at Nagulakatta on the temple premises.

The temple security, police and home guards would be stationed strategically to help devotees. All the temple staff have been assigned special duties to serve devotees in various aspects.