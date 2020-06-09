Srikalahasti temple opening deferred as a priest tests positive

Even as all arrangements were made to open the famed Sri Kalahastheeswara temple in Srikalahasti town from Wednesday, the news of a temple priest testing positive shattered all hopes.
Though the other temples are already open, Srikalahasti had to wait for a couple of days more to let its red zones turn green. During a routine check-up of the 71 priests and employees ahead of the scheduled reopening, the reports of 15 were received on Tuesday, which revealed that one of the temple priests tested positive. The process was halted and the samples of the other priests and employees were kept pending. Devasthanam Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy hurriedly closeted with the temple staff and announced to defer the temple opening to a further date.
The town attained notoriety after it turned a hotspot in the entire Chittoor district by witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the initial days of the lockdown. Even on Tuesday, the town registered three positive cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism