Srikalahasti gets COVID Care Centre

The pilgrim complex near the Srikalahasti tourist bus-stand is the latest to be converted into a COVID Care Centre in Chittoor district.

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy and local legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy inaugurated the 100-bed facility on Wednesday and instructed the municipal officials to take care of the precautionary measures to be adopted at the centre.

Masks distributed

They also distributed N95 masks and gloves to the nurses and medical staff.

Mr. Gurumoorthy cautioned the public about the lurking danger in the form of second wave and urged them to stay home. Mr. Reddy thanked the district Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy for facilitating establishment of the centre in Srikalahasti, in view of the rising cases in the eastern mandals of Chittoor district.

Joint Collector Rajasekhar, Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer Peddi Raju, Superintendent Ramesh Chandra Mohan, Special Officer Balaji Naik and others took part.