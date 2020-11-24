Sri Sathya Sai Global Council to come up next year

95th birth anniversary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba end at Puttaparti

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) on Monday announced setting up of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council to monitor and guide the activities of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, both in India and other countries. The new body would function from Guru Purnima in 2021, said trustee S.S. Naganand, while presenting the report of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for the year ending March 2020, during the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, held at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

Mr. Naganand listed various social, medical and educational activities being taken up. He said a new multimedia museum in Brindavan, Whitefield (Bengaluru), and a new convention centre at Prasanthi Nilayam were nearing completion, along with Sri Sathya Sai Media Centre.

COVID-19 testing kit

Referring to the dreaded COVID-19, he gave details of the initiatives of the trust to tackle the situation.

At the 39th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) held on Sunday, its Vice-Chancellor C.B. Sanjeevi said the Central Research Instruments set up at a cost of ₹53 crore helped researchers come out with a COVID-19 detection kit.

Chief scientist at the World Health Organisation Soumya Swaminathan, who was chief guest at the convocation, said that technology plays an important role in society and cited examples of how institutions and countries used it to fight the pandemic.

“A vaccine formulation used to take years, but the COVID situation has taught us to get together and use technology for increasing the pace of medical research, she said.

With bhajans in the backdrop, prasadam distribution continued on Monday morning and ‘mangala arathi’ marked the end of the celebrations.