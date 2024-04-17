Sri Rama Navami celebrations in full swing at Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple

April 17, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Residents of Valmikipuram town in Annamayya district participated in large numbers in the Sri Rama Navami brahmotsavams held at the Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple, on Wednesday. One of the highlights of this temple’s brahmotsavams is the ‘Seetharama Kalyanotsavam’ event, which takes place on the Sri Rama Navami day. This celebration is unique to this temple, as in other temples across India, it happens on other days of the festivities.

The annual brahmotsavams of this 9th century Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple are currently in full swing, with processions taking place on various vehicles through the temple streets, up until the temple deities. The mandal headquarters is located on the busy Tirupati-Madanapalle highway, and is named after the sage Valmiki. The temple has a recorded history, dating back to a millennium ago.

Sri Rama Navami is a significant festival for the residents of Valmikipuram, and it is customary for households not to permit any relative or visitor to leave the town without first visiting the temple. Interestingly, the temple is the only one with idols of Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata, Shatrugna, and Sita Devi present as a cluster in the sanctum sanctorum.

The temple, which came under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) a few years ago, has witnessed visits from many notable figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tippu Sultan, Krishna Devaraya, several Vijayanagara kings, saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya and many British officers. The temple’s glory is also mentioned in one of the sankeerthanas of Annamayya.

After the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the people of Valmikipuram launched a campaign to win ‘State Temple’ status for Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple to celebrate Sri Rama Navami on the same level as Badrachalam. However, they lost to Vontimitta of Kadapa district. Local elders have highlighted three prominent events at this temple — Sri Rama Navami, Kalyanotsavam, and Rathothsavam.