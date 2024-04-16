Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam in Vontimitta from April 17

April 16, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KADAPA

Coinciding with Sri Rama Navami festival, the annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Kodandarama temple in Vontimitta will be conducted from April 17 (Wednesday). The initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ was performed on April 16 (Tuesday).

The nine-day festival will formally begin with Dhwajarohanam, when the sacred flag will be hoisted atop the temple flag post between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday. All Dharmika projects functioning under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) umbrella will organise a ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ on April 17 and 18, commemorating Bammera Pothana Jayanti. Special cultural programmes will be conducted at the temple till April 25.

Tourism package

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced to run a special one-day tour package from Tirupati to Vontimitta on April 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 for tourists willing to offer darshan at Sri Kodandarama temple (Vontimitta) and Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple (Nandalur).

According to APTDC Divisional Manager M. Giridhar Reddy, the package costs ₹600 a person, including non-AC to and fro transportation, lunch and guide. The pick-up point is Srinivasam Pilgrims Complex, opposite Central Bus Station, Tirupati. For more details, contact 9848850099, 9848884299, 9848973985 or visit www.aptdc.gov.in.