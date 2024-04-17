GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam begins at Vontimitta temple

April 17, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Priests performing rituals ahead of the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ of the sacred flag atop the temple flag post, to signal the launch of annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Priests performing rituals ahead of the 'Dhwajarohanam' of the sacred flag atop the temple flag post, to signal the launch of annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam got off to a colourful start at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta, here on Wednesday. As the priests performed the rituals in tune with the doctrine of ‘Pancharatra Agama’, the entire temple reverberated to the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns, which is a special feature of this form of temple worship.

As the pundits chanted the hymns under various beats such as Varuna Talam, Eka Talam, Adi Talam, Jampala Talam, Bhringini Talam among others and forming prominent Ragas (musical notes), the temple flag bearing the imprint of ‘Garuda’ was formally hoisted atop the temple flag post under the auspicious hours of ‘Mithuna Lagnam’.

The purpose of the rhythmic chanting is to invite and appease the celestial beings like ‘Ashta Dikpalakas’, ‘Vishwaksena’ and ‘Panchabhuthas’ to participate in the religious event. “The famous ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ event will be conducted on April 22 between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. at the sprawling ground near the temple complex”, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam.

The TTD has arranged distribution of water, buttermilk and food to the visiting devotees, in view of the sweltering heat wave.

