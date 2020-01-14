Spurt in registrations, revenue in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The Stamps and Registration Department has witnessed a significant rise in the number of documents registered and also a significant increase in revenue from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts. In contrast, there is a negative growth in Krishna and Guntur districts with regard to documents registered up to December 2019. The reasons behind the spurt in “unexpected growth in those districts” compared to last fiscal, 2018-19, is yet to be ascertained.

According to information, Kadapa district stands first in the State with regard to documents registered up to December 2019 during the current financial year 2019-20, recording a growth of 13.27%, the highest in the State, followed by Vizianagaram district with a growth of 7.41% and Srikakulam district 5.28%. Chittoor witnessed a growth of 1.37% and Kurnool 2.26%. In comparison, a negative growth of -15.47% was registered in Guntur district and -5.62% in Krishna district. Visakhapatnam also registered a negative growth of -2.16%, sources say.

Targets not met

In fact, many other districts such as Nellore, Anantapur, East and West Godavari registered a negative growth relating to registration of documents. But, they have shown a positive growth in revenue collections, with the sole exception of Guntur district. A -4.40% revenue collection was recorded in Guntur district, where capital Amaravati is located, with revenue dipping to ₹507 crore as against ₹530 crore last financial year. The department has set a target of collecting ₹1003.10 crore for the fiscal 2019-20 in Guntur district. The target up to December 2019 was ₹727 crore.

Similarly, an annual target of ₹911.86 crore was set for Krishna district. The target up to December 2019 was ₹661 crore but only ₹483 crore was realised from Krishna, sources say.

Vizianagaram achieved a 30.69% growth in revenue collection compared to the corresponding figures of 2018-19. Srikakulam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool districts followed in its footprints with a significant revenue growth.

“We are analysing the reasons behind the sudden growth in backward districts and a fall in the capital region,” says a senior official, who did not want to be quoted.