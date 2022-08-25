Sports stars Sindhu, Rajani call on CM

VIJAYAWADA

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu and hockey player E. Rajani called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated them on their recent achievements in international tournaments.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looking at the jersey of hockey player E. Rajani when the latter called on him at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ms. Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CG)-2022 held at Birmingham in the U.K. whereas Ms. Rajani was a member of the Indian women’s team that won the bronze in the games.