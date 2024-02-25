Sports important in student life, says State archery champion Jyothi Surekha

February 25, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sports plays an important role in a student’s life, said ace archery champion and Arjuna Award recipient Vennam Jyothy Surekha.

Addressing students of VIT-AP, Amaravati at the valedictory session of the two-day cultural festivities of VITOPIA-2024, on Sunday, Ms. Jyothy Surekha said sports activities can significantly contribute to personal and professional development, offering several benefits that go beyond the realm of physical fitness. She said students should strive for excellence, both in academics and sports.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy stressed the need for students to be well-rounded individuals and said platforms like Vitopia were created to enable students to showcase their talent.

On February 24 (Saturday), the inaugural day of the festival, students from diverse states showcased their regional dances in traditional attire, creating a vibrant and culturally rich spectacle. The festivities began with ‘Vasudaikam’, a State-wide ethnic rally participated by students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Northeastern states.

A singing concert, stand-up comedy and a theme-based fashion show, in addition to beat boxing and performances by music bands, kept the audience regaled. The University Registrar M. Jagadish Chandra, convener of Vitopia-2024 I. Sudhakar, deputy director Khadeer Pasha, physical education director Ramachandra Rao and others were present.