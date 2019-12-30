Sports cars to set track at Pavitra Sangamam on fire

The final of the Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) will be held at Pavitra Sangamam from January 10 to 12. As many as 64 sports cars will be driven at the event, according to Narla Vamsi of Champions Yacht Club, which is organising the event.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Vamsi said the motor racing would be held on the two-km-long parking area of Pavithra Sangamam in which around 10 to 12 curves would be designed for the cars to tackle. “Top racers like Gaurav Gill and Dean Mascarenhas will set the track ablaze,” he said.

“The driver eligibility for the INAC final was based on performance in the four regional rounds — South Zone, West Zone, North Zone and East Zone. Run under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), this event is an entry point for many budding drivers to kick-start a career in motorsports. The championship is based on a point system,” he said.

Mr. Vamsi said the participants would be allowed to drive a distance of 200 metres at a single stretch before they prepare to tackle a curve. “Two cars will compete in each round with a speed limit of 80 kmph,” he said.

Senior rally driver Phalguna Urs, who is in charge of the track designing, said that efforts were on spruce up galleries for 10,000 spectators. The galleries would be properly barricaded and it would be spruced up 30 feet away from the track. “We are taking all precautionary steps for the safe conduct of the event which is likely to witness several nail-biting finishes,” he said, adding, “Ambulances, fire tenders and hospital backup are arranged for the event.”

Mr. Vamsi said the cars would be brought to the city on trailers and would go through various safety checks before they were allowed to race on the track. “It is a good opportunity for the motorsport enthusiasts to see the race and it is being held for the first time in Vijayawada. After Amaravati F1H2O Power Boat racing championship in 2018, this is the biggest sporting event held in Vijayawada.”