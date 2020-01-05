Spoofers deface BCG on Wikipedia page linking A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to it

The Wikipedia page of Boston, Massachusetts, the US-based global managment consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) had been reportedly defaced by users in an apparent attempt to spread misinformation about the company’s credentials.

This came after BCG India representatives submitted their report ‘Strengthening Andhra Pradesh through balanced and inclusive growth’ to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 3 in line with the State’s idea of splitting capital functions for decentralised development. The edits have now been reverted by Wikipedia volunteers but the edited content is being spread on social media platforms.

A dozen trick

The company’s page which is open for users to ‘update’ and ‘improve’ has been edited at least 12 times on Friday and Saturday.

Initially, an unidentified user changed the name of the company as ‘Boston Buffoon Consulting Group’, and added the names of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and V. Vijayasai Reddy as founders of the 57-year-old company alongside its founder Bruce Henderson.

Makes Jagan 50% shareholder

Also, the text “Jagan Mohan Reddy has 50 per cent share in Boston Consulting Group” has been added to the Company Description part on the page. Though the current version of the page doesn’t show the edits, the older versions available under ‘view history’ section reveal the changes made to the page.

The issue also highlights the vulnerability of Wikipedia which allows any user (including unregistered) to edit the content without verification. However, pages that were locked couldn't be edited.

No information is safe

“Wikipedia seriously needs to protect the community standards. Wikipedia has become a tool for such misinformation. Is any information safe anymore?,” questioned Brahma, a Twitter user who posted the changes made to the BCG page.

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu called the BCG India’s report rubbish.

‘BCG has no credibility’

Mr. Naidu said, “The BCG has no credibility. As a consultant, it merely delivered what it’s client (AP Government) required,” the former CM quipped

In a similar attempt, the religious affiliation of TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy was changed on his Wikipedia page leading to spread of misinformation even before he assumed office, in June last.