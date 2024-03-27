GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPMVV receives ₹47.9 lakh grant from the government’s Department of Biotechnology

March 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani handing over the DBT release letter to the Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) members in Tirupati on Wednesday.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani handing over the DBT release letter to the Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) members in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) received the third tranche of the ₹47.9 lakh grant from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

Vice-Chancellor Depuru Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani on Wednesday handed over the release letter to the WBIF Chief Executive Officer V. Kala Rani and project investigator M. Vidyavathi.

The funds will be utilised for the maintenance of advanced equipment as well as to impart hands-on training to students, faculty members, researchers, entrepreneurs and rural women, towards creating commercially viable innovative products or technologies.

Ms. Bharathi also appreciated the efforts of WBIF Secretary S. Jyothi and other staff members for aiding the progress of the facility.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.