SPMVV, ANGRAU sign pact

Varsities to collaborate on research, other activities

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, here on Wednesday.

The pact, signed by SPMVV Registrar D.M. Mamatha and ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in the presence of SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru, will facilitate exchange of faculty members, collaborative research projects, internship for students, innovation in agricultural and allied sectors, extension activities pertaining to use of technology in agriculture and promotion of farm products from tribal areas.

Prof. Jamuna expressed the hope that the collaboration would be of immense help to students, research scholars, farmers and the community at large. Dean (Social sciences) R. Nagaraju and faculty members were present.