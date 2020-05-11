Andhra Pradesh

‘Speed up refund process for Arjitha Seva tickets’

‘Of total 2.50 lakh requests, 1.93 lakh have been cleared: TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed the officials to speed up processing the refunds sought by the devotees who cancelled their Arjitha Seva tickets between March 14 and May 31 owing to the lockdown.

Of the 2.50 lakh devotees who have sought refunds so far, constituting 45% of the total bookings, the amounts have been credited to the bank accounts of 1.93 lakh devotees.

During the maiden video-conference meeting with the TTD senior officials on Monday, Mr. Singhal asked the latter to clear the pending payment at the earliest.

Srivari darshan

“There will be a high-level meeting with the Additional Executive Officer to discuss the modalities on the process of resuming Srivari darshan in the event of lockdown relaxation,” said Mr. Singhal.

The TTD EO also reviewed the advanced mobile app for ‘SRIVANI’ trust, paperless audit, PR management system, vigilance complaints and tracking system, e-payments integration, students’ admission management system, lease rental system among others during the meeting.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:50:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/speed-up-refund-process-for-arjitha-seva-tickets/article31560755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY