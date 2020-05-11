‘Speed up refund process for Arjitha Seva tickets’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed the officials to speed up processing the refunds sought by the devotees who cancelled their Arjitha Seva tickets between March 14 and May 31 owing to the lockdown.

Of the 2.50 lakh devotees who have sought refunds so far, constituting 45% of the total bookings, the amounts have been credited to the bank accounts of 1.93 lakh devotees.

During the maiden video-conference meeting with the TTD senior officials on Monday, Mr. Singhal asked the latter to clear the pending payment at the earliest.

Srivari darshan

“There will be a high-level meeting with the Additional Executive Officer to discuss the modalities on the process of resuming Srivari darshan in the event of lockdown relaxation,” said Mr. Singhal.

The TTD EO also reviewed the advanced mobile app for ‘SRIVANI’ trust, paperless audit, PR management system, vigilance complaints and tracking system, e-payments integration, students’ admission management system, lease rental system among others during the meeting.