Special trains to clear festive rush

East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run two special trains during the festive season to meet the rush of passengers. One will originate in Visakhapatnam while the second will pass through Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 07451 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Sankranthi special train will leave Hyderabad on January 9,10,11,12,13,14,15 and16 at 10.15 p.m. to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 12 p.m. In the return direction, 07452 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Sankranthi special train will leave Visakhapatnam on January 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 ,16, 17 at 8.45 p.m. to reach Hyderabad on the next day at 10.50 a.m.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Nadikudi, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

This train will have one 2nd AC coach, three 3rd AC coaches, 12 Sleeper class, two Second Class and two Second Class-cum-luggage coaches, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, train no.07449 Secunderabad-Brahmapur Sankranthi special express will leave Secunderabad on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 at 5.50 p.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.30 a.m. and leave at 7 p.m. and will reach Brahmapur at 12.05 p.m. In the return direction, 07450 Brahmapur-Secunderabad Sankranthi special will leave Brahmapur on January 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 1.30 p.m. to arrive Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m. and departure at 7.30 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.15 a.m.

This train will have stoppages at Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Tilaru, Srikakulam Road, Ponduru, Sigadam, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet.

This train will be run with LHB coaches. It will have two 2nd AC coaches, four 3rd AC coaches, 12 Sleeper class and two Motor Car coaches.