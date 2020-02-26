Special trains for Hosanna Ministries’ convention at Guntur

South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Anakapalli and Guntur, for the convenience of passengers attending the 43rd annual convention of Hosanna Ministries to be held from March 5 to 8, at Gorantla village in Guntur district on Guntur-Amaravati Road.

Train No.07225 Anakapalli-Guntur passenger special train will leave Anakapalli at 7.30 p.m. on March 4 and arrive at Guntur at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

In opposite direction, Train No.17226 Guntur-Anakapalli special passenger train will leave Guntur at 10 p.m. on March 8 and arrive at Anakapalli at 6.50 a.m. the next day. The two special trains will have all general second class coaches.

En route, the two special trains will stop at Tuni, Rajahmundry, Nidadavole, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akiveedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada and Vijayawada in both the directions.

Augmentation of trains

The SCR will augment extra coaches for two trains during the event.

Train No.12747 Guntur-Vikarabad Palnadu Express will be augmented with one general second class coach from March 5 to 8.

Similarly, Train No.12748 Vikarabad-Guntur Palnadu express will be augmented with one general second class coach for four days during the annual convention, the SCR said in a press release.