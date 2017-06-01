Special trains between Hyderabad, Kakinada

South Central Railway, in a release on Wednesday, said it was operating special trains between Hyderabad and Kakinada Town via., Guntur in order to clear extra rush during summer season.

Accordingly, Train No. 07005 Hyderabad – Kakinada Town special train will depart Hyderabad at 6.50 p.m. June 1 and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 7.15/7.20 p.m. and Guntur at 12.30 a.m. on the next day, Vijayawada at 1.30/1.45 a.m. arrive Kakinada Town at 5.15 a.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 07006 Kakinada Town-Hyderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 6.10 p.m. on June 4, arrive/depart Vijayawada at 9.50/10.05 p.m , Guntur at 11/11.05 p.m., Secunderabad at 4.20/4.30 a.m. on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 5.10 a.m.

En route, these special trains will also stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajamahendravaram and Samalkot stations.

This special train will consist of 15 coaches viz., two AC II tier, three AC III tier, eight sleeper class and two second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Augmentation

to 28 trains

To accommodate the waiting list passengers in different trains during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to provide temporary augmentation to 28 trains.

Train No. 17618 and 17617, Nanded-Mumbai CST Tapovan Express will be augmented with one AC chair car from June 1 to July 1, 2017, in both the directions. Train No.17623 and 17624 Nanded-Bikaner Weekly Express will be augmented with two sleeper class coaches from June 1 to July 1.

Guntur-Vikarabad Palnadu Express (Nos.12747 and 12748) will be augmented with one AC chair car from June 1 to 30, Hyderabad-Narsapur Express (No.17256 and 17255) will be provided one AC III tier coach from June 1 to 30 in both the directions, Hyderabad-Trivandrum Sabari Express (Nos. 17230 and 17229) will be attached with one AC IIT tier coach from June 3 to July 5, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express (Nos.12740 and 12739) will be augmented with one AC III tier coach) from June 2 to July 1. Train No. 17250 and 17249, Machilipatnam-Secunderabad Express will be provided with one additional AC III tier coach from June 1 to July 1, train No. 17221 and 17222, Kakinada-LTT Mumbai Express will be augmented with one AC III tier coach from June 3 to 29, Vijayawada-Hubli Amaravati Express train Nos. 17225 and 17226 will run with one additional sleeper class coach from June 1 to July 1.

Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Cocanada AC Tri-weekly Express (Nos. 12775 and 12776) will be provided one additional AC III tier coach from June 1 to 30. Tirupati-H.Nizamuddin AP Sampark Kranthi Express (Nos. 12707 and 12708) will run with one AC III tier coach from June 2 to July 2 and Tirupati-Shirdi Sainagar Weekly Express (Nos. 17417 and 17418) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from June 6 to July 5.

Train Nos. 17652 and 17651 Kacheguda-Chengalpattu Express will be provided with one sleeper class coach from June 1 to July 3, in both the directions and Train Nos.17643 and 17644 Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Circar Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from June 2 to July 2, said the SCR officials in a press release.